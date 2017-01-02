Hardaway powers Hawks to long-awaited OT win over Spurs

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer finally has his first win over Gregg Popovich, his longtime former boss in San Antonio.

It took career and season-high points from Tim Hardaway Jr. and Paul Millsap, respectively, to make it happen.

Hardaway matched his career high with 29 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation, as the Hawks beat the Spurs 114-112 in overtime on Sunday night.

Budenholzer, in his fourth season as Atlanta's coach, had been 0-6 against San Antonio.

Millsap scored a season-high 32 points and had 13 rebounds for the Hawks, who snapped a string of 11 straight losses to San Antonio since 2010.

"It's great to get this win against a really good team and it's good to get it for Bud," Millsap said. "He's happy to have it under his belt."

Budenholzer spent 19 years with the Spurs, the last 17 as an assistant. He downplayed his personal motivation.

"You know, I was there for a long time," Budenholzer said. "A lot of things we've tried to bring here ... but at the end of the day it's a game for our players."

Popovich knew the win meant more than Budenholzer revealed.

"If we're going to lose, it's good to feel somebody on the other end was made happy," Popovich said.

It was only San Antonio's third loss in 19 road games.

Hardaway scored nine points in overtime, including the go-ahead free throw with 10.8 seconds remaining. He missed the second free throw but Millsap grabbed the rebound. Dennis Schroder also made only one of two attempts with 3.9 seconds remaining.

Kawhi Leonard missed a last-second layup for San Antonio in overtime. Leonard also had a potential winning short jumper spin around the rim before falling out to end regulation.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 13 rebounds to lead San Antonio.

The Hawks couldn't hold a 110-104 lead in overtime. Leonard's 3-pointer tied it at 112-all.