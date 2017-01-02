Texans have QB questions again after 24-17 loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — The Houston Texans are going into the playoffs with their quarterback situation unsettled once again, this time a combination of injury and improved play by Brock Osweiler.

Tom Savage wound up sidelined by a concussion on Sunday and Osweiler played well enough after coming off the bench in Houston's 24-17 loss at Tennessee that coach Bill O'Brien said the Texans will be evaluating who starts their AFC wild-card game. The Texans (9-7) will host Oakland (12-4) next weekend.

"We will talk about that as a staff," O'Brien said. "We will talk about that tomorrow and the next day."

Savage started for the AFC South champions, left in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and was cleared. He took a snap to kneel down on the final play of the first half and O'Brien told team radio Savage would play in the second half. But Savage was diagnosed with a concussion after being re-evaluated at halftime.

O'Brien said he did not know what happened.

That left Osweiler, benched during a win over Jacksonville on Dec. 18, running the offense. He threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a 1-yard TD on fourth-and-goal in the fourth quarter.

Osweiler had one final chance to tie with Houston getting the ball with 53 seconds left. But he was sacked and threw incomplete on fourth down as Tennessee held on.

"He did a good job," O'Brien said. "He competed. Guys got open for him. He threw the ball. Did a nice job for us."

Osweiler, the quarterback signed away from Denver for $72 million, said he absolutely wants to start in the playoffs.

"You play this game to be a starter," Osweiler said. "You play this game to contribute positively to your team, so I would absolutely love to start this playoff game. But at the end of the day I don't make those decisions."

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said nobody panicked when Savage left the game.

"We hate that Tom went down the way he did," Hopkins said. The guy's just getting his chance in this league. But this is the NFL and it's next man up."

DaQuan Jones recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the first quarter and the Titans never trailed to finish with their first winning season since 2011.

Matt Cassel also threw for a touchdown in his first start this season in place of an injured Marcus Mariota and Derrick Henry ran for a TD.

The Texans had little at stake except sweeping the AFC South for the first time in franchise history. They deactivated six starters before kickoff and had just one starter in on defense by midway through the third quarter. Undrafted rookie Joel Heath had two of the Texans' four sacks.