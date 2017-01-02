The Latest: Search for missing Ohio plane halted for night

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on the search for a missing plane and its six occupants (all times local):

7 p.m.

Crews have suspended a search for the night for a small plane that carried six people and disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores.

The city said Sunday night that it had halted the search for the plane because of darkness but planned to resume recovery efforts early Monday.

A beverage distribution company executive was piloting the plane when it vanished Thursday night. His wife, their two teenage sons, and two neighbors were aboard.

The mayor's office says police are investigating the contents of a bag recovered near a private harbor as part of the search. The bag was found near Shoreby Club Harbor in Bratenahl (BRAT'-ih-nahl), a small lakeside community near Cleveland.

The city says crews have received multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of the airport.

___

3 p.m.

The Cleveland mayor's office says police are investigating the contents of a bag recovered near a private harbor as part of the search for a missing plane carrying six people.

The office said Sunday the bag was found near Shoreby Club Harbor in Bratenahl (BRAT'-ih-nahl), a small lakeside community near Cleveland.

Five boats and a helicopter are looking for the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores three days ago.

The Cleveland Division of Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard and Underwater Marine Contractors have launched boats, and dive teams are ready to search the lake once the plane is located.

A beverage distribution company executive was piloting the plane. His wife, their two teenage sons and two neighbors were aboard.

___

10 a.m.

Recovery efforts have resumed for a small plane that carried six people and disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores three days ago.

The Cleveland mayor's office says Sunday that boats are on the lake looking for the plane that vanished after takeoff from a lakeshore airport. There's been no sign of any wreckage or survivors since the aircraft disappeared Thursday night.

Weather and lake conditions have hampered the search but city officials say Sunday's conditions are favorable, with 5 mph winds and clear, sunny skies.

The Cleveland Division of Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard and Underwater Marine Contractors have launched boats and dive teams will search the lake.

A beverage distribution company executive was piloting the plane. His wife, their two teenage sons, and two neighbors were aboard.