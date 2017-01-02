Afghan refugees coming to California struggle with PTSD

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's capital has emerged as a leading destination for Afghan refugees who were awarded Special Immigrant Visas because of their service to coalition forces in the war.

But these former translators, engineers and doctors must start over in bug-infested, low-rent apartments with minimum-wage jobs while dealing with PTSD and other health problems.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2hBy7yv) that more than 2,000 such visa holders and their family members have settled in Sacramento since October 2010.

Many Afghans in Sacramento say they are struggling with anxiety and depression that have developed or been greatly exacerbated by their struggles in the United States. They say they feel helpless and abandoned, lacking decent jobs, housing, or an understanding of U.S. culture.