Search resumes for plane with 6 aboard; bag investigated

In this Aug. 1, 2008 photo, Dublin Irish Festival honorary chairman John T. Fleming proposes at toast following the tapping of the first Dublin Stout Keg at Brazenhead in Dublin, Ohio. A flight-tracking service shows that a plane piloted by the Ohio executive with five other people onboard quickly lost altitude after taking off from Cleveland's lakeshore airport. The parents of Superior Beverage Company executive John T. Fleming confirmed he was piloting the Columbus-bound plane when it vanished late Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, over Lake Erie. (ThisWeek Newspapers/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
A search plane flies over Lake Erie, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. A U.S. Coast Guard official said crews are in search-and-rescue mode, not recovery mode, as they look for a plane carrying six people that disappeared overnight shortly after takeoff from a Cleveland airport along Lake Erie's shore. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Capt. Michael Mullen of the U.S. Coast Guard answers questions during a news conference at Burke Lakefront Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. The U.S. Coast Guard says there's been no sign of debris or those aboard a plane that took off from the airport on the shores of Lake Erie and went missing overnight. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland mayor's office says police are investigating the contents of a bag recovered near a private harbor as part of the search for a missing plane carrying six people.
The office said Sunday the bag was found near Shoreby Club Harbor in Bratenahl (BRAT'-ih-nahl), a small lakeside community near Cleveland.
Five boats and a helicopter are looking for the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores three days ago.
The Cleveland Division of Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard and Underwater Marine Contractors have launched boats, and dive teams are ready to search the lake once the plane is located.
A beverage distribution company executive was piloting the plane. His wife, their two teenage sons and two neighbors were aboard.