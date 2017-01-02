  1. Home
  2. World

Obama boosted White House technology; Trump sees risks

By JULIE PACE , AP White House Correspondent, Associated Press
2017/01/02 03:06

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s skepticism of technology marks a sharp contrast from Obama, whom he’ll replace on Jan. 20. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Barack Obama began preparing to leave office, the first smartphone-toting U.S. president ordered his team to upgrade the White House's aging technology for his successor. New computers were purchased and faster internet was installed.

Not included in the modernization plans? A courier service.

But that delivery method of a bygone era may be in for a comeback, to hear President-elect Donald Trump talk. He says couriers are the only way to ensure the security of sensitive messages.

Trump's skepticism of some technology marks a sharp contrast from the president he'll replace on Jan. 20.