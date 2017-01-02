Fed up with politics, Brazil cities swear in outsider mayors

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's two biggest cities are inaugurating mayors who are political outsiders and whose victories underscored deep frustration with the political class and public corruption.

Joao Doria, a millionaire businessman who once hosted "The Apprentice Brazil," will be sworn in Saturday in Sao Paulo. He beat out an ally of the president as well as the incumbent. Evangelical bishop, senator and human rights activist Marcelo Crivella is taking office in Rio de Janeiro. He also defeated an ally of the president.

The victory of these unusual candidates speaks to the depth of Brazilian discontent with politics. While many Brazilians have long dismissed their politicians as being corrupt, an investigation into kickbacks at the state-run oil company has revealed graft on a scale that has shocked even the most cynical.