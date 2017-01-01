Spurs beat Watford 4-1 to move into Premier League top 4

Tottenham's Harry Kane, centre left, hugs Tottenham's Kieran Trippier as he celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, Sunday Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Watford's Troy Deeney, right, competes for the ball with Tottenham's Kieran Trippier during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, Sunday Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tottenham's Danny Rose, right, competes for the ball with Watford's Adlene Guedioura during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, Sunday Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tottenham's Harry Kane, centre, celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, Sunday Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Watford's Etienne Capoue, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford England Sunday Jan. 1, 2017. (John Walton/PA via AP)
WATFORD, England (AP) — Harry Kane and Dele Alli both scored twice Sunday, sending Tottenham into the English Premier League's top four with a 4-1 victory over Watford.
Mauricio Pochettino's side moved into third place ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, which was hosting Crystal Palace later Sunday.
Tottenham is seeking a route back into the Champions League next season, through a top-four finish, after being eliminated in the group stage on its return to the competition after a five-year absence.