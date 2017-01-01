WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — The new year opens with two English Premier League games. Tottenham plays at Watford before Arsenal hosts Crystal Palace, with the north London clubs looking to seize on Manchester City's loss at Liverpool. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — LeBron James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-109 on Saturday night. SENT: 850 words, photos.

TEN--HOPMAN CUP

PERTH, Australia — CoCo Vandeweghe gave the United States an early lead and Jack Sock clinched the Americans' opening match Sunday at the Hopman Cup mixed teams tournament. SENT: 250 words, photo.

BKL--WNBA-TURKEY-ATTACK

A handful of WNBA players, including Essence Carson, Chelsea Gray and Jantel Lavender of the Los Angeles Sparks, were next door to a deadly shooting in a nightclub in Istanbul early Sunday morning. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 260 words.

HKO--WORLD JUNIOR

TORONTO — Colin White and Jordan Greenway scored early power-play goals and Joseph Woll made 25 saves to help the United States beat Canada 3-1 on Saturday for the top spot in Group B in the world junior hockey championship. SENT: 740 words, photos.

MMA--UFC-ROUSEY FUTURE

LAS VEGAS — Ronda Rousey is taking time off to ponder her future after her 48-second loss in her comeback fight at UFC 207. Amanda Nunes thinks Rousey must retire. Jon Jones believes Rousey should fight again. The UFC's biggest names offered strong opinions about Rousey's future Saturday, a day after Nunes punched Rousey into submission in less than a minute. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP

SYDNEY — Uruguay forward Bruno Fornaroli scored a late penalty to give Melbourne City a 2-2 draw with the Central Coast Mariners in the A-League, allowing City to remain in the top four halfway through the season. SENT: 290 words.

TENNIS:

TEN--BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

BRISBANE, Australia — American Shelby Rogers defeated 2012 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard of Canada 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 on the opening day of play at the Brisbane International on Sunday. SENT: 130 words.

BASKETBALL:

BKN--CAVALIERS-HORNETS

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — LeBron James and Kevin Love picked up much of the slack with Kyrie Irving sidelined by a hamstring injury. They got some help, too. By Pat James. SENT: 320 words, photos.

ICE HOCKEY:

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Cam Atkinson scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to 15 games by stopping Minnesota's 12-game run with a 4-2 victory over the Wild on Saturday night. Never in NHL history had two teams taken winning streaks that long into a game, and Sergei Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets made sure their party would stretch into the new year. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

HKN--COYOTES-FLAMES

CALGARY, Alberta — Michael Frolik has once again found the back of the net. Frolik had a goal and an assist in Calgary's four-goal first period, and the Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Saturday night. SENT: 540 words, photos.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL:

FBC-T25-PLAYOFF-CHAMPIONSHIP-GAME

Get ready for a blockbuster sequel. It's Alabama vs. Clemson, The Rematch. The top-ranked Crimson Tide will take on the No. 3 Tigers in a do-over of last season's national championship game, a 45-40 thriller won by Alabama. If the Jan. 9 matchup in Tampa comes anywhere close to that classic in the desert, it will more than make up for two semifinal duds on Saturday. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 550 words, photos.

Other stories:

— US--CONCUSSIONS-WOMEN — Concussions on the brain: Pushing for more research on women. By Dave Collins. SENT: 750 words, photos.

