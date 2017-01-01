Late Fornaroli penalty earns City draw in A-League

SYDNEY (AP) — Uruguay forward Bruno Fornaroli scored a late penalty to give Melbourne City a 2-2 draw with the Central Coast Mariners in the A-League, allowing City to remain in the top four halfway through the season.

Trent Buhagiar and Roy O'Donovan brought the ninth-place Mariners back from a goal down after veteran Tim Cahill's first-half opener. But Scott Galloway conceded an 88th-minute penalty and Fornaroli leveled for the visitors.

It was City's fifth match without a win.

"To be honest, we didn't deserve to win today," City coach John van 't Schip said. "First half we were OK ... fantastic (Cahill) goal after a good passage of play. The second half we just lost control."

___

Elsewhere in the 13th round:

SYDNEY FC 2, BRISBANE 0

Sydney played with 10 men for nearly 30 minutes after skipper Alex Brosque was sent off following a second yellow card for clipping Luke DeVere's leg. But Brisbane couldn't rally after goals from Brosque and Milos Ninkovic — both set up by Bobo — gave Sydney the lead. Sydney is undefeated after 13 matches and its lead at the top of the table increased to 10 points, although the second-place Melbourne Victory could reduce the deficit when they host Newcastle on Monday to conclude the round.

The loss ended Brisbane's 10-match unbeaten streak and left the Roar 12 points behind in third place.

Sydney coach Graham Arnold believes his side could have an unbeaten season.

"It's a happy group, and in a happy group miracles can happen," Arnold said.

WELLINGTON 0, ADELAIDE UNITED 0

The result left both teams in the bottom third of the standings. The Phoenix have 12 points from 12 matches, Adelaide remains in last place with just seven points.