IHS Markit: global advertising revenue to hit US$532 billion in 2016 as TV’s reign nears its end

Big brand budgets and quadrennial events such as the Olympics, European Football Championship and US Presidential Election would drive 2016’s global advertising revenue growth to US$532 billion, according to an IHS Markit report on Friday.

The new figures released by IHS Markit are from the annual Global Advertising Trends report from IHS Technology’s Advertising Intelligence Service.

“The advertising industry is about to turn the corner thanks to the global economy getting back on track,” said Eleni Marouli, principal analyst, IHS Technology, and report author.

Advertising revenue would grow 7.1 percent in 2016 to US$532 billion. Strong growth in global real private consumption also buoyed advertising revenue as brands tried to take advantage of heightened consumer spending. Advertising revenue accounted for 0.69 percent of global GDP in 2016, up from 0.66 percent in 2015, the report said.

TV remains number one, but online will overtake by 2020

TV was the number one medium globally for advertising revenue, accounting for US$192 billion, or 36 percent, of global revenue. “Despite the incredible growth of online giants like Facebook, Google and Snapchat, the TV market continues to benefit from big brand budgets,” the analyst said. “Quadrennial events such as the Olympics, the European Football Championship and the US elections helped keep TV on top.”

However, revenue from online advertising will overtake TV within the next five years. “In some countries such as the UK, online already accounts for almost 50 percent of total advertising revenue and will only keep getting stronger” Marouli said.

In 2016, online advertising would account for almost US$160 billion, or 30 percent of global revenue. Print advertising sits in third with US$101 billion, followed by radio with 8.4 percent of the market and US$47 billion in revenue.

In the US, TV advertising revenue would make up roughly 38 percent of the country’s total; online was just behind with 36 percent.

In China, online advertising revenue would be 17 percent greater than TV advertising revenue, a difference of US$15 billion.

Expect double-digit growth in 2017

“We expect global advertising revenue will grow to US$590 billion in 2017,” Marouli said. “The strongest growth will come from the Middle East and Africa, followed by Asia Pacific, where India and Indonesia will steal the show.”

Developed markets are likely to slow down in an “event-light”, following the high spending for the Olympics and the US elections, the IHS Technology report said, adding that online will continue to be the fastest growing medium at 14 percent.