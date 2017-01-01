Taoyuan mayor releases Taoyuan Airport MRT Line’s first VR video

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan released a virtual reality version of the 360-degree video of the Taoyuan Airport MRT Line shot from the driver's cabin on his Facebook page on the first day of 2017.



Cheng said the airport MRT line completed its second round of inspections on the last working day of 2016 and the whole line will soon be open to traffic after a long wait, which takes 20 years from the initial stage of planning.

The mayor said the airport MRT line has many elevated sections, and along the way, passengers will see verdant forests and hills, ponds, industrial clusters, modern shopping malls, and a baseball field that’s usually filled with cheers.

Going into 2017, colleagues at the Taoyuan Metro Corp are busy working on the areas identified by the inspection as needing improvements and soon the company will be able to obtain an operating permit and begin trial runs, Cheng said.

From the video, viewers will be able to see and feel how it’s like to ride the airport MRT line, he added.

The 35.7-kilometer line, which has been under construction since 2006, will serve 22 stations, including 14 from Taipei Main Station to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Running through Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan municipalities, the line connects the airport, high speed rail and Taiwan railways.