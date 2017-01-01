NBA Capsules

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) — LeBron James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-109 on Saturday night.

Kevin Love added 28 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland, which played without Kyrie Irving after the point guard injured his right hamstring during Thursday's 124-118 victory over Boston. Jordan McRae had 20 points and Kay Felder finished with 13.

James was 6 for 7 from the field in the first quarter, including a perfect 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Love scored 15 points in the second, helping Cleveland to a 71-59 lead at the break.

Kemba Walker scored 37 points for the Hornets, who had won five of six. Frank Kaminsky added 15 points and Nicolas Batum finished with 13 points and eight assists.

BUCKS 116, BULLS 96

CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and Jabari Parker added 27 as Milwaukee used a strong finish to secure the victory.

The Bucks outscored the Bulls 36-20 in the fourth to break open a tight game and come away with a lopsided win after dropping four of six.

Malcolm Brogdon had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee, and Greg Monroe added 15 points and 12 boards.

Chicago held out struggling point guard Rajon Rondo, hoping Michael Carter-Williams could provide a spark. But the Bulls lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points for Chicago, and Robin Lopez added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

GRIZZLIES 112, KINGS 98

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) — Mike Conley had 22 points and eight rebounds, leading the Grizzlies to the road win.

JaMychal Green made four of Memphis' 17 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Zach Randolph and Vince Carter each scored 14, and Tony Allen and Troy Daniels had 11 points apiece.

The Grizzlies went 17 for 35 from long range while avenging an earlier home loss to the Kings.

DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points, eight assists and five steals for Sacramento, which has dropped two in a row after winning a season-high four straight. A frustrated Cousins, who finished with just four rebounds, got called for his eighth technical this season in the third quarter.