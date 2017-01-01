Sun rises as music echoes at Alishan on first day of 2017

The Chinese song “Tomorrow Will Be Better” echoed in the mountains as the sun rose early morning on the first day of 2017 on Alishan, Chiayi County.

The 2017 Alishan Sunrise Impression Concert was held from before dawn at the Duei-Gao-Yue sunrise viewing platform of the Alishan Forest Recreation Area. A total of sixty musicians took turns to perform soprano singing, orchestra music, musical plays, and pop songs.

Even though it was cold and windy, a large crowd of people turned out for the concert on the mountain. They cheered loudly as the sun began to peek over a mountaintop.

In Taiwan, many people go to places where they can savor the first sunrise in a scenic setting. Many opt for spots on the east coast, where they can see the sunrise over the Pacific Ocean. Others head to Alishan National Forest Recreation Area, famous for its sunrises.

While on January 1 it can get quite cold up on Alishan and there is no guarantee that the weather will be good and the sunrise will be visible, many people like to go up there to make their first day of the year a unique and spiritual one.