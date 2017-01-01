China's manufacturing expands for 5th consecutive month

BEIJING (AP) — Activity at China's factories slowed in December but still represented the fifth consecutive month of expansion in the latest sign that the world's No. 2 economy is stabilizing.

The monthly purchasing managers' index by the Chinese Federation of Logistics and Purchasing was 51.4 in December, the second highest level of 2016. The highest reading was November's 51.7.

The figure climbed from 49.7 in December 2015.

The index is based on a 100-point scale with the 50-point mark separating expansion from contraction.

The index was published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.

China's manufacturing sector picked up throughout 2016 following an uneasy start, in an upbeat sign for the wider Chinese economy.