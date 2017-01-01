Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks display dazzles Taiwan sky (Video)

To ring in 2017, Taipei 101 not only set off a dazzling display of pyrotechnics, but it also featured a spectacular light show for the first time.

The fireworks display at the Taipei 101 skyscraper lasted nearly four minutes and involved the launching of 20,000 fireworks at the stroke of midnight, along with a first-time light show orchestrated by 800 lights and special effects around the building.

Last year, the Taipei 101 fireworks show lasted for 238 seconds and involved a total of 30,000 fireworks. This year, the number was cut in half to reduce the cost, and was compensated by a new light show.

Now in its 13th year, the Taipei 101’s annual New Year's Eve fireworks extravaganza is considered among the best in the world, attracting huge crowds every year to Taipei’s Xinyi District to enjoy the spectacle. The size and length of the fireworks show has varied from year to year, with a 35 second display in 2005 to mark the grand opening of Taipei 101 and 288 second show in 2010-2011 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Republic of China.

However, the show had struggled in recent years to get enough sponsors, and it was not until early December was the company given the green light for this year’s show as the needed funds have been raised.

Aside from the Tourism Bureau and the Foreign Trade Bureau, ten private companies also funded the show, the Taipei 101 company said.



(Taiwan News Video/ Rana Yeh)