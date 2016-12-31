A rare comet to arrive after the New Year's Eve countdown



Taipei (Taiwan News) – If you are staying out late for New Year's Eve countdown party, look up to the sky. You may be able to spot a comet streaking across the heavens, just two and half hours after the stroke of midnight.

The bluish-green comet with a thin fan-shaped tail is expected to appear at 2:30 a.m. on January 1, 2017, Taiwan time. That's when it will be closest to the sun.

However, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientists noted that Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova, or Comet 45P, might be too dim to see with the naked eye. People are advised to grab a pair of binoculars or look through a telescope near the crescent moon for the best results.

NASA explains where to look out for Comet 45P in a video:

There's another comet to look out for - C/2016 U1 NEOWISE, though NASA scientists have yet to know if the comet will be visible to the naked eye, as "the comet's brightness is notoriously unpredictable.” According to NASA, the comet can be observed until January 14 and will be brightest during the second week of January.