Taipei MRT gears up for New Year’s Countdown

Taipei (Taiwan News) – Taipei’s metro system is gearing up for big crowds, an estimated 1.5 million people, for the city’s landmark explosive fireworks display on the New Year’s Eve, Saturday. The metro train operator will run for 42 hours nonstop to ferry passengers home. Those taking metro to New Year’s celebrations at Taipei 101 are advised to take alternative routes to avoid crowding at Taipei City Hall Station and Taipei 101/World Trade Center Station.

The metro system will operate from 6 a.m. December 31, 2016, to 11:59 p.m. on January 1, 2017, with the exception of Xiaobitan and Xinbeitou branch lines. The Maokong Gondola will also extend its service hours to 2 a.m. on January 1, 2017.

To cope with large crowds expected for Taipei 101 fireworks display, the company said traffic control measures will be implemented at ticket gates or platforms if necessary and advised the public to use nearby stops such as Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, Yongchun, Xinyi Anhe, Xiangshan and Nanjing Sanmin stations to avoid the traffic.

The company also urged passengers to utilize three main lines, including Bannan Line (or Blue Line), Tamsui-Xinyi Line (Red Line) and Songshan-Xindian (Green Line) to get to the countdown party venue.

The 2017 New Year's fireworks display at the Taipei 101 skyscraper will be partially replaced by a dazzling light show, the first time that lighting will be added to the annual extravaganza.