WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

BRITAIN--QUEEN'S SPORTS HONORS

LONDON — Andy Murray received a knighthood in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Honors list on Friday, recognition from the monarch for reaching the pinnacle of tennis by winning his second Wimbledon and Olympic titles on his way to topping the rankings. SENT: 296 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

OLY--SKE-RUSSIAN DOPING

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Four Russian skeleton athletes have been provisionally suspended by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federations for alleged doping rule violations at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. SENT: 221 words.

CYC--OBIT-KUEBLER

LONDON — Ferdy Kuebler, who came back from injury and the interruption of World War II to win the 1950 Tour de France, has died. He was 97. The Swiss won an epic battle with French rider Louison Bobet in the 1950 race, and became world champion the following year. Kuebler died Thursday at a Zurich hospital. He had been suffering from a cold. By Naomi Koppel. SENT: 479 words, photo.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--VALENCIA-PRANDELLI OUT

VALENCIA, Spain — Valencia manager Cesare Prandelli stepped down on Friday, just three months after taking charge of the struggling Spanish team. SENT: 290 words, photo.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

HULL, England — Ross Barkley headed a late equalizer to earn Everton a 2-2 draw with struggling Hull in the English Premier League on Friday. SENT: 391 words, photos.

SOC--SEVILLA-NASRI PROBE

SEVILLE, Spain — Spanish club Sevilla says the national anti-doping agency is looking into reports that midfielder Samir Nasri recently had intravenous treatment at a Los Angeles clinic. SENT: 227 words, photo.

SOC--CLATTENBURG-REFEREE'S PERSPECTIVE

In the hours and even days after blowing the final whistle, Mark Clattenburg endures hidden anguish as the decisions made during 90 minutes of refereeing whirl through his mind. "If I make a mistake, it beats me up," Clattenburg told The Associated Press during a rare interview. By Rob Harris. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

With:

— SOC--CLATTENBURG-CHINA — Referee Mark Clattenburg would consider offer from China. By Rob Harris. SENT: 340 words, photo.

CRICKET:

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-BANGLADESH

NELSON, New Zealand — Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat on Saturday in the third one-day international against New Zealand at Saxton Oval. SENT: 201 words. Will be updated.;

SKI JUMPING:

JUM--WORLD CUP

OBERSTDORF, Germany — Stefan Kraft of Austria soared 139 meters in the first run and defended his lead in the second to win the opening leg of ski jumping's 65th Four Hills Tour on Friday. SENT: 216 words, photos.

Other stories:

— HKN--NHL-KOREA OLYMPICS. NHL still searching for reason to play at 2018 Winter Games. By John Wawrow. SENT: 475rds, photo.

— FBC--MINNESOTA BOYCOTT. Prosecutor decides no charges after 2nd look at Gophers case. By Kyle Potter. SENT: 562 words, photos.

— OLY--NEW ZEALAND-ADAMS. Shotput champ Valerie Adams made Dame in NZ honors. SENT: 136 words.

— YE--DROUGHTS ENDED. Cubs, Cavs douse droughts, cleanse curses with 2016 titles. By Tom Withers. SENT: 805 words, photos.

