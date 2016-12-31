Polish plane makes emergency landing in Prague over threat

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say a Polish charter plane has made an emergency landing in the Czech Republic after its pilot reported a bomb threat on board.

Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec told Czech Television on Friday that police have detained a Polish national who threatened to blow the plane up. The minister declined to say whether the officers found any explosives on the suspect. He a bomb squad is to search the aircraft.

Chovanec tweeted: "All passengers are fine, no one was hurt. So far, it looks like it was not a terrorist attack."

The Boeing 737, operated by charter airline Enter Air, carried 160 people, mostly Polish nationals, from Las Palmas, the capital of the Spanish Grand Canaria island, to Warsaw, said the Czech Republic's Air Navigation Services spokesman Richard Klima.