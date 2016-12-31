How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

U.S. stocks closed out a solid year Friday following a flat 2015. Indexes ended the last week of 2016 on a soft note, slipping in quiet trading ahead of the New Year's Day holiday. The Standard & Poor's 500 index put up its fourth year of gains in the last five. Technology stocks led a broad decline on the last day of trading of the year.

On Friday:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 57.18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,762.60.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 10.43 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,238.83.

The Nasdaq composite lost 48.97 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,383.12.

The Russell 2000 fell 6.05 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,357.13

For the week:

The Dow lost 171.21 points, or 0.9 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 24.96 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 79.57 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 lost 14.38 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The Dow gained 2,337.57 points, or 13.4 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 194.89 points, or 9.5 percent.

The Nasdaq climbed 375.71 points, or 7.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 increased 221.24 points, or 19.5 percent.