Bangladesh wins toss, bats in 3rd ODI vs. New Zealand

NELSON, New Zealand (AP) — Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat on Saturday in the third one-day international against New Zealand at Saxton Oval.

New Zealand holds a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first match at Christchurch by 77 runs and the second at Nelson by 67.

Bangladesh made one change to its lineup, bringing back fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman who was rested for the second international on Thursday. Subashis Roy drops out of the lineup after making his debut in the second match of the series.

New Zealand made two changes, recalling off-spinner Jeetan Patel on a pitch which favors slow bowling and naming Matt Henry in place of paceman Trent Boult who is being rested.

Bangladesh has never beaten the hosts in a one-day international in New Zealand.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Neil Broom, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jeetan Patel.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmdullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Masrafe Mortaza (captain), Tanbir Haider, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Chettithody Shamshuddin, India.

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.