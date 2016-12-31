BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Dec. 31

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Commerce Department releases its monthly snapshot of construction spending Tuesday. The Mortgage Bankers Association issues its weekly tally of home loan applications on Wednesday. The Labor Department reports December nonfarm payroll figures on Friday.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Shares in Cabela's slumped after the Sidney, Nebraska retailer of hunting and camping gear said Federal regulators have requested additional information before ruling on its planned $4.5 billion purchase by rival Bass Pro Shops.

CENTERPIECE

Trouble on the Verizon?

The biggest security breakdown in internet history is threatening to turn into a multibillion dollar blunder for Yahoo.

STORY STOCKS

Iconix (ICON)

Opko Health (OPK)

Cabela's (CAB)

Mylan (MYL)

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Apartment Investment (AIV)

Charter Communications (CHTR)

FUND FOCUS

American Funds Bond Fund of America (ABNDX)

Morningstar rates this fund "Neutral," saying improvements since the financial crisis have merely brought it into line with peers, and returns have yet to stand out.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.