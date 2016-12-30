South Africa seals 206-run win over Sri Lanka in 1st test

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — South Africa took the last five wickets in the first 14 overs of the final day to beat Sri Lanka by 206 runs in the first test on Friday.

Kyle Abbott removed Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews for 59 in the third over of the morning to begin the slide as the tourists were dismissed for 281.

Kagiso Rabada had 3-77, Abbott 2-38 and Keshav Maharaj 3-86 for South Africa, which ended 2016 on course for a third straight series win and on the way back up after losing its No. 1 ranking at the start of the year.

South Africa's victory was set up by its 406-6 declared in its second innings, with 117 from Stephen Cook and half-centuries by Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar.