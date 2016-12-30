Australia-Pakistan Scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Friday at the end of the second cricket test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Pakistan, 1st Innings, 433-9 decl Australia, 1st Innings (Overnight 465-6)

Matt Renshaw b Yasir 10

David Warner c Sarfraz b Wahab 144

Usman Khawaja c Sarfraz b Wahab 97

Steve Smith not out 165

Peter Handscomb c Sami b Sohail 54

Nic Maddinson b Yasir 22

Matthew Wade c Asad b Sohail 9

Mitchell Starc c Asad b Sohail 84

Nathan Lyon c and b Yasir 12

Extras (1b, 12lb, 1w, 13nb) 27

Total: (eight wickets declared) 624

Overs: 142. Batting time: 647 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-244, 3-282,4-374, 5-433, 6-454, 7-608, 8-624.

Did not bat: Josh Hazelwood and Jackson Bird.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 33-6-91-0 (1nb), Sohail Khan 31-7-131-3, Yasir Shah 41-2-207-3, Wahab Riyaz 32-5-147-2 (12nb), Azhar Ali 5-0-35-0.

Pakistan, 2nd Innings

Sami Aslam b Hazelwood 2

Azhar Ali lbw b Hazelwood 43

Babar Azam lbw b Starc 3

Younis Khan c Handscomb b Lyon 24

Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Lyon 0

Asad Shafiq c Handscomb b Lyon 16

Sarfraz Ahmed b Starc 43

Mohammad Amir b Bird 11

Sohail Khan not out 10

Wahab Riyaz b Starc 0

Yasir Shah c Bird b Starc 0

Extra (4b, 5lb, 2nb) 11

Total: (all out) 163

Overs: 53.2. Batting time: 247 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-6, 3-63, 4-63, 5-89, 6-101, 7-143, 8-153, 9-159, 10-163.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 15.2-4-36-4, Josh Hazelwood 13-3-39-2, Jackson Bird 11-2-46-1 (2nb), Nathan Lyon 14-4-33-3.

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

Television umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.

Result: Australia wins by an innings and 18 runs, wins three-test series 2-0.

Third test: begins Jan. 3 in Sydney.