ASIA:

INDIA-MONEY MESS — Fifty days ago, India yanked most of its currency from circulation without warning, jolting the economy and leaving most citizens scrambling for cash. As the deadline for exchanging the devalued 500- and 1,000-rupee notes for new ones hits Friday, many Indians are still stuck waiting in long bank lines. By Katy Daigle and Nirmala George. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

CHINA-VATICAN — One of China's top leaders has told Chinese Catholics that they need to operate "independently" of outside forces and promote socialism and patriotism through religion. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 460 words.

INDONESIA EARTHQUAKE — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake on Friday hit a region in the eastern part of Indonesia, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. SENT: 220 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed Friday with little economic news to move the markets on the final trading day of 2016. SENT: 270 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

