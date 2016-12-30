NHL Capsules

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Alexander Wennberg had two goals and Brandon Saad also scored, helping the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Thursday night to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 14 games.

Columbus has tied for the fourth longest winning streak ever in the NHL and is closing in on the record 17 set by Pittsburgh in 1992-93. The Jackets next play at Minnesota on Saturday night, and the Wild have won 12 straight, setting up the first meeting between clubs with such long streaks.

Nick Foligno and Lukas Sedlak also scored for Columbus, and Foligno and Zach Werenski each had a pair of assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves for his 23rd win of the season.

Shawn Matthias, Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault scored for Winnipeg, and Michael Hutchinson turned aside 30 shots.

WILD 6, ISLANDERS 4

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Erik Haula scored midway through the third period to help Minnesota hold off New York for its 12th victory in a row.

Marco Scandella, Chris Stewart, Jared Spurgeon, Jordan Schroeder and Mikael Granlund also scored for Minnesota, which had a franchise-record three goals in 80 seconds in the second period.

The Wild's Devan Dubnyk allowed more than three goals for the first time this season but made 23 saves to win his 10th straight start.

Haula put Minnesota ahead 5-4 with his sixth goal after Nino Niederreiter's shot deflected off Haula's leg. New York's Brock Nelson scored twice in 42 seconds early in the period to tie it.

RANGERS 6, COYOTES 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Puempel got two of his three power-play goals late in the third period to help New York avert a collapse and beat Arizona.

Puempel scored 2:24 into the game for a 1-0 edge and New York built a 3-1 lead over the next 20 minutes. Arizona rallied to tie it on Tobias Rieder's goal 7:32 into the third, but then Puempel made it 4-3 with a power-play score with 5:20 remaining.

After a goal by J.T. Miller with 26.7 seconds left made it 5-3, Puempel completed his hat trick with 16.7 seconds to go by redirecting a pass from Brandon Pirri.

Nick Holden also scored on a power play and Chris Kreider added an even-strength goal for the Rangers. Antti Raanta made 18 saves.

Christian Dvorak and Anthony Duclair helped rally the Coyotes with goals, but Mike Smith stopped just 26 of 31 shots.

DEVILS 2, CAPITALS 1, SO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Keith Kinkaid made 43 saves and stopped two attempts in the shootout, helping New Jersey beat Washington.

New Jersey's backup goaltender was the best player on the ice for the entire game and cracked only on a short-handed goal by Daniel Winnik. Jacob Josefson returned from a five-game absence caused by a concussion to score the shootout winner.

PA Parenteau scored in the second period as the Devils snapped a seven-game skid against the Capitals. New Jersey beat Washington for the first time since Nov. 14, 2014.

Braden Holtby made 26 saves but couldn't stop Michael Cammelleri and Josefson in the shootout.

OILERS 3, KINGS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Eric Gryba broke a tie at 6:58 of the third period and Jordan Eberle had two assists in Edmonton's victory over Los Angeles.

Patrick Maroon and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers. They are 4-0-1 in their last five and 19-12-6 overall.

Cam Talbot made 28 saves, allowing only Nick Shore's goal. The Kings have dropped three straight to fall to 17-15-4.

It was the second of five meetings between the teams this season, with the Kings winning the first one 4-2 in Los Angeles. The Kings swept the five-game set last season and came into the game with a 17-1-2 record against Edmonton in their last 20 meetings.

BLACKHAWKS 3, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist to lead Chicago over Nashville.

Artem Anisimov and Jonathan Toews also scored and Corey Crawford made 36 saves to help Chicago snap a three-game losing streak, the Blackhawks' longest skid of the season.

Filip Forsberg and Mike Fisher scored for Nashville, and Ryan Johansen had two assists. The Predators have lost three straight.

With the score tied at 2 late in the third, Kane carried the puck into the Nashville zone on the right side and fired a wrist shot from the faceoff dot that beat Pekka Rinne on the short side. Rinne finished with 20 saves.

CANADIENS 3, PANTHERS 2, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 39 seconds into overtime after Brendan Gallagher tied it late in the third period, leading Montreal over Florida.

Gallagher ended a 13-game goal drought with 2:37 remaining when his shot from the right circle went over James Reimer's glove, and then Danault came in on a breakaway and beat Reimer for his seventh goal of the season.

Max Pacioretty also scored for Montreal, and Al Montoya made 31 saves.

Vincent Trocheck and Jason Demers scored for the Panthers. Reimer stopped 38 shots.

Montreal snapped a three-game losing streak.

DUCKS 3, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg scored the go-ahead goal 5:37 into the third period to lead Anaheim over Calgary.

On a 2-on-1 with Andrew Cogliano, Silfverberg hung onto the puck and whipped a 40-foot wrist shot over Chad Johnson's shoulder. Silfverberg has scored in three straight games.

Antoine Vermette and Rickard Rakell also scored to help Anaheim snap a three-game skid. Ryan Kesler had assists.

John Gibson made 31 stops for Anaheim, allowing only Mikael Backlund's goal.

BRUINS 4, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Spooner scored twice in the final four minutes and Boston beat Buffalo.

Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci also scored in the opening game of a home-and-home series. Krejci also had an assist, and Tuukka Rask made 31 saves to help the Bruins snap a two-game losing streak.

Spooner broke a tie with 3:53 remaining. He took a cross-ice pass from Krejci and beat Robin Lehner with a straightaway slap shot. Spooner scored again into an empty net in the final minute.

Marcus Foligno and Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres. Matt Moulson assisted on both goals, and Lehner made 34 saves. Buffalo has just one regulation win in its last six games.

STARS 4, AVALANCHE 2

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist and Dallas beat lowly Colorado for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Seguin's 12th goal of the season, a one-timer from the middle of the left circle on a pass from captain Jamie Benn, put the Stars up 2-0 in the first period. He added his 13th into an empty net in the closing seconds.

Seguin and Benn assisted on Jamie Oleksiak's wrister from the right circle for a 3-1 lead early in the second period, right after Benn had a shot ricochet off the crossbar.

Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen stopped 13 of 14 shots before coming out of the game with 15 minutes left after being barreled over by Jarome Iginla.

RED WINGS 3, SENATORS 2, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored at 1:07 of overtime after Bobby Ryan's turnover to give Detroit a victory over Ottawa.

The Senators retired Daniel Alfredsson's No. 11 before the game. The 20,011 fans, making it the first sellout of the season, kept the celebration going as they cheered for their former captain — and also a former Red Wing — at the 11:11 mark of every period.

Thomas Vanek and Tomas Tatar scored for the Red Wings in regulation. Jared Coreau, who was born just outside Ottawa and grew up cheering for the Senators, made 26 saves.

Derrick Brassard and Mark Stone scored for the Senators, and Mike Condon made 26 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, LIGHTNING 2, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored on a power play 3:37 into overtime to give Toronto a victory over Tampa Bay.

With Valtteri Filppula serving a penalty for goalie interference, Kadri beat Andrei Vasilevskiy from in-close.

Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak also scored, and Antoine Bibeau stopped 25 shots in his second career NHL game and first victory.

Brian Boyle and Ondrej Palat scored, and Vasilevskiy made 32 saves for the Lightning. They rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night.