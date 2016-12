Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits region in eastern Indonesia

Tolotangga, Indonesia (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 6.2 earthquake has hit a region in the eastern part of Indonesia.

The agency says the earthquake hit about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the Sumbawa region. The epicenter was about 30 kilometers south of Tolotangga.

The agency says the earthquake was about 72 kilometers deep.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

On Dec. 7, Indonesia's Aceh province was hit by a magnitude 6.5 quake that killed more than 100 people.