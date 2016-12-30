Woman dies, 2 children injured in Colorado chairlift fall

GRANBY, Colo. (AP) — A woman is dead and two children are injured after falling from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski area.

Police say the three people, who were all visiting from out-of-state, fell from a lift at Ski Granby Ranch on Thursday. Police say one of the children was hospitalized in stable condition and the other was flown to Children's Hospital in suburban Denver for treatment.

The ski area is about 90 miles west of Denver. It promotes itself as a family-friendly resort without the hassles of larger, more famous ski resorts.

The death comes during one of the busiest weeks of the season for ski resorts in Colorado.