BC-US--Sugar, US

By Associated Press
2016/12/30 04:19

New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

SUGAR-WORLD 11
Open High Low Settle Change
Feb 19.04 19.72 19.01 19.49 Up .50
Apr 18.80 19.35 18.77 19.22 Up .48
Jun 18.38 18.86 18.38 18.81 Up .42
Sep 18.24 18.57 18.21 18.56 Up .31
Feb 18.25 18.48 18.22 18.48 Up .21
Apr 17.74 17.95 17.74 17.95 Up .14
Jun 17.27 17.44 17.27 17.44 Up .10
Sep 17.12 17.26 17.12 17.26 Up .06
Feb 17.08 17.22 17.06 17.22 Up .03
Apr 16.69 16.83 16.68 16.83 unch
Jun 16.42 16.56 16.39 16.56 unch
Sep 16.44 16.60 16.41 16.60 Up .01