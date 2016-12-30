New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Feb
|19.04
|19.72
|19.01
|19.49
|Up
|.50
|Apr
|18.80
|19.35
|18.77
|19.22
|Up
|.48
|Jun
|18.38
|18.86
|18.38
|18.81
|Up
|.42
|Sep
|18.24
|18.57
|18.21
|18.56
|Up
|.31
|Feb
|18.25
|18.48
|18.22
|18.48
|Up
|.21
|Apr
|17.74
|17.95
|17.74
|17.95
|Up
|.14
|Jun
|17.27
|17.44
|17.27
|17.44
|Up
|.10
|Sep
|17.12
|17.26
|17.12
|17.26
|Up
|.06
|Feb
|17.08
|17.22
|17.06
|17.22
|Up
|.03
|Apr
|16.69
|16.83
|16.68
|16.83
|unch
|Jun
|16.42
|16.56
|16.39
|16.56
|unch
|Sep
|16.44
|16.60
|16.41
|16.60
|Up
|.01