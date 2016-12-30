  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2016/12/30 04:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 133.50 138.35 133.15 135.45 Up 1.95
May 135.60 140.65 135.50 137.75 Up 1.90
Jul 138.55 142.90 138.00 140.05 Up 1.90
Sep 142.00 144.90 140.30 142.10 Up 1.90
Dec 144.65 147.05 143.55 145.10 Up 1.90
Mar 146.45 148.55 146.45 148.00 Up 2.00
May 148.25 149.70 148.25 149.70 Up 2.00
Jul 150.10 151.35 150.10 151.35 Up 2.05
Sep 151.70 153.05 151.70 153.05 Up 2.00
Dec 154.30 155.55 154.30 155.55 Up 2.05
Mar 157.40 Up 2.35
May 158.25 Up 2.35
Jul 158.80 Up 2.35
Sep 159.60 Up 2.35