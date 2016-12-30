New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|133.50
|138.35
|133.15
|135.45
|Up
|1.95
|May
|135.60
|140.65
|135.50
|137.75
|Up
|1.90
|Jul
|138.55
|142.90
|138.00
|140.05
|Up
|1.90
|Sep
|142.00
|144.90
|140.30
|142.10
|Up
|1.90
|Dec
|144.65
|147.05
|143.55
|145.10
|Up
|1.90
|Mar
|146.45
|148.55
|146.45
|148.00
|Up
|2.00
|May
|148.25
|149.70
|148.25
|149.70
|Up
|2.00
|Jul
|150.10
|151.35
|150.10
|151.35
|Up
|2.05
|Sep
|151.70
|153.05
|151.70
|153.05
|Up
|2.00
|Dec
|154.30
|155.55
|154.30
|155.55
|Up
|2.05
|Mar
|157.40
|Up
|2.35
|May
|158.25
|Up
|2.35
|Jul
|158.80
|Up
|2.35
|Sep
|159.60
|Up
|2.35