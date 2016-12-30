BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Dec. 30

TODAY

The Institute for Supply Chain Management issues its monthly Chicago business barometer, and oilfield services company Baker Hughes reports its weekly tally of oil and natural gas rigs. Wall Street closes out 2016 with the last day of trading.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Sears rose Thursday after the loss-making retailer said it had secured a $200 million lifeline in the form of a new line of credit.

CENTERPIECE

A hard act to follow

When it comes to picking mutual funds, research shows that the old investment advice applies: past performance does NOT guarantee future results.

STORY STOCKS

Sears (SHLD)

Bank of America (BAC)

Public Service Enterprise (PEG)

AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

Cempra (CEMP)

Endologix (ELGX)

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Micron Technology (MU)

FUND FOCUS

Alger Capital Appreciation (ACAAX)

The fund's lofty fees have long been a hurdle, but since taking over in 2004 lead manager Patrick Kelly has topped the Russell 1000 Growth index by 2.5 percentage points.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.