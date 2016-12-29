Puerto Rico receives $2M to fight Zika epidemic in mountains

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico has been awarded more than $2 million in federal funds to fight Zika across mountain communities in the U.S. territory's interior.

Health officials said Thursday that the money from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration will be used to provide medical services and educate people about the mosquito-borne virus.

Puerto Rico has recorded nearly 36,000 cases of Zika, including 2,880 pregnant women. At least 10 babies have been born with Zika-related birth defects, and five people infected with the virus have died.