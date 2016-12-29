US mortgage rates rise to highest level in more than 2 years

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged up this week to the highest levels in more than two years. Investors are bidding up rates under the belief that inflation and economic growth will rise with the incoming Trump administration. Long-term mortgage rates have risen nine straight weeks.

Current avg Last week 52-week high 52-week low 30-year fixed 4.32 percent 4.30 percent 4.32 percent 3.41 percent 15-year fixed 3.55 percent 3.52 percent 3.55 percent 2.72 percent 5-year adjustable 3.30 percent 3.32 percent 3.32 percent 2.68 percent