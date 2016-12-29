WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City has been given the ideal boost ahead of its crunch English Premier League match with title rival Liverpool on New Year's Eve: Star striker Sergio Aguero is back from a four-game ban. A lookahead to the second round of games over the festive period. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

SOC--SHANGHAI-TEVEZ

BEIJING — Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has signed to play for Shanghai Shenhua, becoming the latest in a procession of star players to join the Chinese Super League. A person familiar with the negotiations said the 32-year-old Tevez would be paid $40 million over two years. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 420 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAKISTAN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia captain Steve Smith scored his 17th test century on Thursday and passed 1,000 runs in a calendar year for the third straight year as the rain-hit second test against Pakistan headed toward a seemingly inevitable draw. By Ihithisham Kamardeen. SENT: 590 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S ALPINE COMBINED

SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy — Overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher and French rival Alexis Pinturault were poised to fight for an Alpine combined victory after the first run Thursday. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-SRI LANKA

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — South Africa broke a stubborn opening partnership with a run out and Sri Lanka was 118-3 soon after tea on Day 4 of the first test on Thursday, still needing 370 more runs to win. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated shortly.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--BRAZIL NEYMAR GOLD

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil football star Neymar says taking the last penalty of the shootout against Germany in the final at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics was the most nervous moment of his life. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 260 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-BANGLADESH

NELSON, New Zealand — An unbeaten maiden century by Neil Broom guided New Zealand to a 67-run win over Bangladesh in the second one-day international on Thursday and a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series. SENT: 600 words.

SAILING:

SAI--SYDNEY-HOBART-HANDICAP WINNER

HOBART, Australia — Giacomo, a 70-foot New Zealand yacht skippered by winemaker Jim Delegat and whose teenage sons Nikolas and James were among its crew, was declared the handicap winner of the Sydney to Hobart race on Thursday, just over a day after it crossed the line second behind line honors winner Perpetual Loyal. SENT: 200 words, photo.

BASKETBALL:

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

CHICAGO — Jimmy Butler matched his season high with 40 points and hit a 20-footer at the buzzer roughly five minutes after being helped off the court with an apparent injury Wednesday night to give the Chicago Bulls a 101-99 comeback victory over the Brooklyn Nets. SENT: 1,200 words.

ICE HOCKEY:

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

ST. LOUIS — Robby Fabbri got a hat trick, David Perron and Scottie Upshall scored during St. Louis' four-goal third period and the Blues rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Wednesday night. SENT: 620 words.

HKO--WORLD JUNIOR

TORONTO — Boston College's Joseph Woll made 18 saves to help the United States beat Slovakia 5-2 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey championship. SENT: 230 words, photos.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL:

FBC--COLLEGE CAPSULES

NEW YORK — Justin Jackson ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns to power Northwestern to its third bowl victory, 31-24 over No. 22 Pittsburgh in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday night. SENT: 710 words.

US--ROSE PARADE SECURITY

PASADENA, California — Acknowledging they have learned valuable lessons from this year's terrorist attack in Brussels, authorities said Wednesday they are tightening security at the 128th annual Rose Parade with sturdier barricades and more checkpoints to control cars, as well as numerous other measures, including some they aren't disclosing. By John Rogers. SENT: 500 words, photos.

