Hirscher, Pinturault fight for victory in Alpine combined

SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy (AP) — Overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher and French rival Alexis Pinturault were poised to fight for an Alpine combined victory after the first run Thursday.

Hirscher was in second place after the super-G portion of the race, 0.79 seconds behind leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Pinturault was third, 0.84 back.

The winner will be determined by combining the times from the super-G with a single slalom run later on the Deborah Compagnoni course.

Hirscher is the reigning world champion in combined while Pinturault won the last two World Cup races in the discipline.

Kilde is more of a speed specialist.

Italy's Christof Innerhofer straddled a gate within sight of the finish line and was reported to have injured his left calf.