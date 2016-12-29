Nigerian police say they foil plot to bomb Lagos bridge

ABRAKA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police say they have arrested a leader of oil militants along with explosives they say he plotted to use to bomb a bustling bridge in Lagos, the country's commercial hub.

A police statement Thursday says Abiodun Amos was hunted down to a riverbank hideout. He was found along with two boxes of explosives, 125 detonators and two assault rifles.

The statement says he has identified others still at large among "criminal militant elements planning a series of attacks on government infrastructures and facilities in Lagos state."

The 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) Third Mainland Bridge usually is crammed with traffic.

Militants previously had restricted their attacks to oil installations, slashing Nigeria's petroleum production. Militants want a larger share of oil proceeds for residents as oil pollution has destroyed their agriculture and fishing.