TRA: booking of train tickets for Chinese New Year begins on Jan 5, Jan 6

The Taiwan Rails Administration (TRA) announced Thursday that booking for Chinese New Year holiday train tickets for the east and west lines will begin at the midnight on Jan 5 and Jan 6, 2017, respectively.

The east lines include the Yilan Line, North-link Line, Hualien–Taitung Line and South-link Line, the TRA said.

Booking is available via the TRA website, telephone and convenience stores, according to the TRA.

The TRA said that for the nine-day period from Jan 25, 2017 to Feb 2, 2017, a total of 349 additional trains of all classes will be added to the regular schedule to transport passengers.

To reduce the loading of the rush period, the TRA offers a 30 percent off discount for overnight trains during the off-peak periods on Jan 26, 2017 and on Jan 31 – Feb 1, 2017, the TRA added.

