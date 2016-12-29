Taiwan to target younger generation in drunk driving prevention

Taipei (Taiwan News) - In an effort to crack down on drunk driving more aggressively, more focus will be directed toward the younger generation aged 18-24 next year, Deputy Transport Minister Chi Wen-jong said Thursday.

The government is going to demonstrate zero-tolerance for drunk driving instead of only paying attention to reducing casualties resulting from it, Chi said during a legislative session in which he gave a briefing on the ministry's plan to curb drunk driving.

There will also be revised measures implemented in two months to discourage motorists from driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the ministry.

For instance, the number of hours for correctional classes required for those caught drunk driving will be raised from four to six hours, while repeat offenders will have to take 12 hours of class instead of the current six hours.

According to the National Police Agency, there were 96,676 drunk driving cases in the first 11 months of 2016, compared with 100,079 during the same period of last year.

A total of 94 lives were lost in traffic accidents related to drunk driving during the 11-month period, 38 fewer than in the same period last year.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Cheng Pao-ching also proposed in the legislative session that civil servants caught drunk driving must be referred to the Commission on the Disciplinary Sanctions of Functionaries for punishment.

Currently, except for police officers, civil servant offenders are not always given that punishment, Cheng explained.

In response, Transport Minister Ho Chen Tansaid the ministry will organize discussions among related authorities about the proposed measure.