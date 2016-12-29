Brain drain a severe issue for Taiwan’s tech industry: NDC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan is currently facing a serious problem of brain drain and especially in the tech industry, the National Development Council (NDC) said Thursday.

Around 500,000 to one million tech workers have gone to China to work, the NDC said, alongside other industries such as business management and technical personnel.

A poll conducted by 1111 Job Bank also showed that 25 percent of Taiwanese citizens working abroad have no intention of returning home, while 80 percent of Taiwanese have either had the experience of working overseas or have the intention to do so.

While Taiwan government has long been aware of the problem, policies and procedures in place to reverse the situation have been widely considered to be insufficient.

During her campaign, President Tsai Ing-wen promised to introduce a series of policies for attracting and retaining skilled foreign talent. The existing immigration system in Taiwan has proven difficult for foreign workers to stay in the nation, whose families are forced to leave Taiwan after reaching the age of 20.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Ho Hsin-chun called into question the government’s effort to reduce brain drain today, saying that while there are reforms being developed to attract foreign talents, not much effort seems to have been put into keeping talent at home and prevent brain drain.

As tech talent tends to move more fluidly between countries, it is as important to attract immigrant skilled workers as to slow down the outflow of natives, the Minister of Science and Technology said in response.