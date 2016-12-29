BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

CHINA-DEATH IN CUSTODY -- The relatives of a Chinese man who died in a high-profile alleged police brutality case have decided not to sue, citing immense pressure, their lawyer said Thursday. The move comes despite thousands among China's middle class signing online petitions to protest the dropping of charges against police in a rare but concerted display of white-collar outrage with Beijing. By Gerry Shih. SENT, 1,100 words, photos.

CHINA-XINJIANG -- Four people detonated explosives at a Communist Party office in the far western region of Xinjiang, killing one person and injuring three others, according to local authorities who described it as a terrorist attack. The attackers were then shot dead by police. SENT: 270 words.

JAPAN-WAR SHRINE — Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada visited a Tokyo shrine that honors convicted war criminals among the nation's war dead on Thursday, drawing a rapid rebuke from neighboring South Korea. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korean investigators have summoned the country's ambassador to France as an inquiry into a corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye spread to allegations that her administration blacklisted thousands of artists for their political beliefs. SENT: 200 words

PHILIPPINES-EXPLOSION — At least 32 people were wounded when two bombs exploded while they were watching a boxing competition in a central Philippine town as part of an annual Roman Catholic holiday festival, police and other officials said Thursday. SENT: 200 words.

AUSTRALIA-DRUG BUST — Australian officials seized more than a ton of cocaine worth about 360 million Australian dollars ($260 million) in what police on Thursday dubbed one of the largest drug busts in the nation's history. SENT: 280 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares drooped in thin trading Thursday, taking their cue from a slide on Wall Street as the stronger yen helped send Japanese stocks lower. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SKOREAN-ECONOMY — South Korea revised down its 2017 growth outlook on Thursday, citing increased uncertainties in the United States and a sagging recovery in domestic consumption. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 300 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.