Free smartphone charging to be available at 12 HSR stations

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. (THSRC) has announced on Thursday that a new free cellphone battery-charging service will be made available at 12 stations along the high speed rail line.

According to the company, sockets will be installed in wireless access zones for passengers to charge their smartphones at 12 stations.

Before passengers can use the new service, they must first download the InforCharge app, which provides integrated wireless charging software before starting the charging process.

In addition, free computer and wireless Internet access will continue to be available in the ticketing areas of all the high speed rail stations.

Passengers can access WiFi via station computers or personal mobile devices, while 110V power outlets and USB jacks will be available to charge personal devices, according to THRC.