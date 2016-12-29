Balmy 28 degrees expected on New Year's Day

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Countdown party goers are likely to see warm weather across Taiwan and clear skies on the first day of 2017 in the west, with temperatures in the central and southern parts of the country forecast to peak at 28 degrees Celsius, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Thursday's daytime highs will hover around 18 degrees Celsius in northern and northeastern Taiwan thanks to a weakening cold air mass, according to the latest forecast. Central, southern, and eastern Taiwan will see warmer temperatures at 20 or 21 degrees along with partly scattered showers due to increasing clouds from the south.

Cool weather will remain Friday as another cold air mass is to arrive on Thursday, however warm conditions will return as the cold mass weakens by New Year's Eve on Saturday. The highest temperatures for the first four days of the New Year will reach 26 degrees in northern Taiwan, 28 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, and 26 degrees in the East, with occasional rains in mountainous areas.

Weather expert Wu Der-rong noted that heavy clouds in the East and South might partially block first light before sunrise on New Year's Day 2017.