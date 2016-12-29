Blackhawks extend Panarin for $12 million over 2 years

Artemi Panarin and the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms on a $12 million, two-year contract extension.

The reigning Calder Trophy winner will count $6 million against the salary cap in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Agent Tom Lynn confirmed the deal in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Panarin, 25, has 114 points in his first 117 NHL games. The Russian winger had 30 goals and 47 assists as a rookie last season, and has 15 goals and 22 assists in 37 games this season.

While not the long-term contract that many expected, the bridge deal keeps Panarin in Chicago along with core players Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Marian Hossa, Artem Anisimov and Corey Crawford.

