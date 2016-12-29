New Jersey makes case to Supreme Court on sports betting

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's chances of getting the U.S. Supreme Court to consider its effort to legalize sports gambling hinge on how a bedrock constitutional principle is applied.

The state argued in briefs this week that the federal government is barred from forcing states to repeal or reinstate their own laws.

It's an issue at the heart of a lawsuit by the NCAA and the four major pro sports leagues, who argue a 1992 federal law prohibits New Jersey from legalizing sports gambling.

A federal judge in New Jersey and a federal appeals court in Philadelphia have ruled in favor of the leagues.

The Supreme Court justices are expected to decide by next month whether to hear the case. The high court has already declined to hear the case once before.