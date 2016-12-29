2 Spaniards arrested as they returned to Europe from Syria

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government says that Turkish authorities have arrested two Spanish women suspected of being part of the Islamic State group as they were leaving Syria accompanied by children.

Spain's interior ministry said Wednesday that the two women had been tracked for two years since they left for Syria from Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa, accompanied by their husbands.

According to the statement, the husbands are "prominent" IS members and the wives, who were also part of the IS structure, are considered "extraordinarily valuable assets" for the organization.

In a separate case, two people were arrested Wednesday in Madrid for lauding Islamic extremism. A video released by police showed agents finding parts of firearms and ammunition during the raid.