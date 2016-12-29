World's biggest cruise ship helps boost Puerto Rico tourism

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The world's biggest cruise ship has docked in Puerto Rico for the first time as the U.S. territory reports a boost in tourism amid an economic crisis.

Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas arrived Wednesday in the historic district of the capital of San Juan. The ship can carry up to 6,700 passengers and 2,300 crew members.

The arrival follows an $8 million port renovation.

Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla says Puerto Rico expects to welcome a record 1.7 million cruise ship passengers next year.