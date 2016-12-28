Ex-employee claims Versace used code for black customers

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — A former employee at a Versace outlet store in the San Francisco Bay Area is suing the global retailer for discriminating against him and customers.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2iEr7yn ) that 23-year-old Christopher Sampino alleges that store employees used a code to notify each other when black customers walked into the Livermore store.

He claims a manager told him to casually say "D410" when a black person entered the store. D410 is a code used in the store for black clothing.

Sampino claims he was fired in October for being biracial after working in the store for two weeks.

The lawsuit alleges that Versace did not pay Sampino for hours worked on his last day and that he did not receive his final paycheck that day.

Versace denied the allegations in a statement to the newspaper.

