Supreme Court upholds death sentence of an offender in double murder

Supreme Court judges on Wednesday upheld the death sentence for Lee Hung-chi, who has been sentenced to death by Taiwan High Court for killing his ex-wife and daughter.



Lee took his two daughters away from his ex-wife, surnamed Chen, when she was taking them to a kindergarten on a morning in April, 2014. After some pushing and shoving, Lee killed his ex-wife with a knife in front of the kindergarten with a crowd of people watching, and took his six-year-old daughter with him.



The next morning Lee and his daughter were spotted committing suicide by burning charcoal in his car in a mountainous area in Hsinchu County. Lee survived after being rescued, but his daughter died after treatment.



The Kaohsiung District Court sentenced him to 15 years in prison for killing his ex-wife, but gave him a life imprisonment sentence for killing his daughter.

In the second trial and a retrial, Taiwan High Court Kaohsiung Branch Court changed the sentence to life imprisonment for killing his ex-wife and sentenced him to death for killing his daughter.



The Supreme Court held a hearing two weeks ago for a debate on the death sentence.

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the crime of killing a child is so grave that the death penalty fits the crime regardless whether Lee can be educated and become a better person.