First TRA train pulls into Badouzi Station after 27 years

After 27 years, the first Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train slowly pulled into Badouzi Station at 10: 25 a.m. on Wednesday to hundreds of cheering spectators who had been waiting on the platform under overcast skies to witness the historic moment.

After passing through a tunnel, the train whistled and the crowds on the platform began to get their cameras or cellphones ready.

Even though it was cold and drizzling, some passengers stepped out of the train to see an expansive sea view and uttered, “Wow, it is so beautiful!”

Badouzi Station is hailed as one of the most beautiful train stations in Taiwan, with some comparing its beauty with that of Duoliang Station on the coast of Taitung County, which was closed in 2006.

TRA’s Shen'ao Branch Line was originally completed in 1967 for transporting passengers and goods. But operation of the line was suspended in 1989 due to competition from the completion of the area’s coastal highway, Provincial Highway No. 2.

The TRA said it had spent NT$10.82 million to rebuild Badouzi Station and the design of the station imitates that of Duoliang Station to give passengers expansive views of the sea and sky. The coastal station is located at the border of Ruifang District, New Taipei City and Keelung City.

Ten trains run from Badouzi Station to Jingtong Station on the Pingxi Line every day, with the first train leaving at 8:52 a.m. and the last at 6:12 p.m. The interval between trains is about one hour.

Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang said the city government will discuss with Taiwan Power Company to either move the electric poles that hinder the sea view to the mountain side or convert them into underground power cables.